Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:VTR opened at $59.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of -239.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.45. Ventas has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

