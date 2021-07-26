Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.89-2.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.1-14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.89 billion.Otis Worldwide also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.890-$2.930 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.38.

NYSE OTIS opened at $88.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $88.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

