Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $29,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 353,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after purchasing an additional 60,727 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $117.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.38. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.57.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

