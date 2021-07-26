Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 416,267 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 918.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,267 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cerner were worth $33,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,032,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,051,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,086,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 657,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 129,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $78.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.88. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

