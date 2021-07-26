Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $30,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $178.14 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $114.83 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.89. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

