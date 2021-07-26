Eaton Vance Management Purchases 901 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.11% of Catalent worth $19,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $116.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.11.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

