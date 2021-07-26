Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 812,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,689,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Danimer Scientific as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNMR opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -42.42 and a beta of -1.27. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

