NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,835.71 ($89.31).

Several research firms have weighed in on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NEXT to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 8,109.20 ($105.95) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,961.14. The company has a market capitalization of £10.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 5,042 ($65.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50.

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total value of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

