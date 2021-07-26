Wells Fargo & Company Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $186.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.41.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE CE opened at $152.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Celanese has a 1-year low of $92.11 and a 1-year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,065,000 after acquiring an additional 62,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Celanese by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,933,000 after acquiring an additional 61,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $207,356,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Celanese by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.