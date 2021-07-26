ironSource (NYSE:IS) Now Covered by William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

IS stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. ironSource has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $11.25.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

