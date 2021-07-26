Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.39. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 147,383 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,309,000 after acquiring an additional 65,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

