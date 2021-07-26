Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 466 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Comcast by 283.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after buying an additional 3,524,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $58.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.