Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $643,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPOF stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

