Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lazard by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,108,000 after acquiring an additional 432,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lazard by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,081 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,104,000 after purchasing an additional 197,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,552,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Lazard has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

