Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Target by 619.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after purchasing an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $261.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.21. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $121.82 and a 52 week high of $261.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.33.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

