Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,639,000 after buying an additional 131,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,202,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after buying an additional 87,120 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $36.47.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.59.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

