Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Camden National were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $666.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.