Zacks: Analysts Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.08 Million

Brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce sales of $22.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.31 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $159.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $170.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIGL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

RIGL opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.78. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 775,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 555,695 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $942,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,590 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.