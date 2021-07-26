InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.50 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.98 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $111.83 on Monday. InMode has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $113.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that InMode will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

