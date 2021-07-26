Analysts Anticipate Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to announce sales of $12.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.95 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $13.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $52.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $52.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $55.96 million, with estimates ranging from $55.28 million to $56.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of HRZN opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 101.69%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,112.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth $11,965,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.