Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.700-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.64 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.52.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $187.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

