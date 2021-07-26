Beacon (BECN) Trading 32.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00003346 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $2.31 million and $1,211.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00020728 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000125 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

