district0x (DNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.31 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. district0x has a total market capitalization of $79.70 million and $8.31 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One district0x coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, district0x has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get district0x alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.00860672 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00084163 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x (DNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official website is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.