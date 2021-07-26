Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 905 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,491 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $54,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

ADSK opened at $312.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

