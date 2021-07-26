Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Shares of XEL opened at $68.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.70.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

