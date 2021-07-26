Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,512,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after buying an additional 282,732 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,591,000 after buying an additional 167,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $132.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.78. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -489.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.36.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

