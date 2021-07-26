Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 19,920 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,920 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $63.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus increased their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

