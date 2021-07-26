Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1,525.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 646,348 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $21,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,981,000 after buying an additional 1,444,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth $172,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,524,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,058,000 after acquiring an additional 163,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,039,000 after acquiring an additional 190,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.