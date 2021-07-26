Millennium Management LLC Makes New $22.83 Million Investment in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,831,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $3,490,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $997,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $1,196,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $7,478,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $2,493,000.

LEGAU opened at $9.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

