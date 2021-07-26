Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 346.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,671 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vertiv worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $199,899,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vertiv by 6,568.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563,561 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 1,755.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,524 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 400.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 770.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,963,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $27.74 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

