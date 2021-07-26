Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives $16.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 38.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 826,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 229,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 6.8% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 302,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 25,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 51,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJX opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $297.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

