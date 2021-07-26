Deri Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $3.22 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $213,378.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0677 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00038163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00117102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00132530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,848.83 or 1.00172678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.53 or 0.00821344 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

