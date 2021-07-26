ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

