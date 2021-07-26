Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 19,427 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ryder System by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $73.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.39 and a beta of 1.99. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.