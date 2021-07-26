Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 11,764 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 166.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Digital Turbine by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APPS opened at $63.80 on Monday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.