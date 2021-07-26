Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,498 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,690 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 41,498 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,915,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 142,568 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TPR. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $40.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

