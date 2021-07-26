Millennium Management LLC Has $24.63 Million Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $24,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

MSTR opened at $539.71 on Monday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.87 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.75.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

