Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2,146.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,464 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Hologic worth $28,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Hologic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hologic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hologic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $72.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.25. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, decreased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

