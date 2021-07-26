ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ABM Industries worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 7.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM stock opened at $45.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.88.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

