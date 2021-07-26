Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.650-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.33 billion-$19.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.69 billion.Kimberly-Clark also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.65-6.90 EPS.

Shares of KMB opened at $135.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.55.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

