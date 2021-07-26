Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,303,871 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 56,778 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $543,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $289.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $289.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.