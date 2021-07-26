Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,874 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after acquiring an additional 393,344 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 208.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 378,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after buying an additional 255,656 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 775,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 46,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRL opened at $47.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,270 shares of company stock worth $3,394,096. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

