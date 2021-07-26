Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,831 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AMN opened at $98.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $100.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,830 shares of company stock worth $3,812,075 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

