Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $445.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $423.38. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $298.78 and a 52 week high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.