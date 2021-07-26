Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after acquiring an additional 976,663 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK stock opened at $204.19 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.88 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.68.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.60.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.