Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $188.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.16, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.30. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $189.06.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.