Brokerages Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.49. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 487.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WWW. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at $363,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $211,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,888.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,477 shares of company stock valued at $904,517. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after purchasing an additional 711,972 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after acquiring an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

