Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.45 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,544,000 after acquiring an additional 258,351 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,177 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

NYSE:MPC opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.58, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

