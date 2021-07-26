Bamco Inc. NY Has $728,000 Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,251 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STOR stock opened at $36.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.25. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $36.97.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on STOR. Raymond James lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.