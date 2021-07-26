Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 784,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,984 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in American Well were worth $13,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at $1,764,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $38,327,000. 30.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,561 shares of company stock worth $2,592,365 in the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

